Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,701,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

