Norway Savings Bank Buys 280 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

