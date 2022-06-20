Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $68.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

