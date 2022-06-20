Norway Savings Bank Has $827,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

BX opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

