Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 4.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.27.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.