Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 4.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.27.

