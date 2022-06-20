Norway Savings Bank Purchases 290 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

