Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.