Norway Savings Bank Sells 120 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

