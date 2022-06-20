Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $29,487.49 and approximately $22.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.14 or 1.00021767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.