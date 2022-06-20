NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Lowered to $4,145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,699.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,298.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,891.11. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.