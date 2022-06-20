OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,584.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,584.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

