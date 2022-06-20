OpenOcean Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00108927 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013510 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

