Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

