Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $404.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.40 and its 200 day moving average is $410.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.