Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.66 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $4.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.