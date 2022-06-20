Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,867 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

