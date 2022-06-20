Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

