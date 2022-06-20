Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 501 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.