Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

