Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $67.72. 988,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,174. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

