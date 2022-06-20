Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Critical Contrast

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 29.95% 10.65% 1.00% Park National 31.96% 13.66% 1.51%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and Park National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Park National.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Washington Federal pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $652.17 million 2.99 $183.62 million $2.74 10.89 Park National $475.80 million 4.00 $153.95 million $9.15 12.81

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

