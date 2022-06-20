Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $945.65 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.65 million and $15.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

