Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.03.

PTON stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

