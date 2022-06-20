Petix & Botte Co Acquires 221,577 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,577 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 6.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,446,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares during the period.

LMBS remained flat at $$48.20 during midday trading on Monday. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,983. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

