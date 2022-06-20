Phore Price Reaches $0.0091 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 85.3% against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $246,839.28 and approximately $89.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,207,717 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

