Piper Sandler Reiterates $19.00 Price Target for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a $19.00 price target by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 657,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 92.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 171,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

