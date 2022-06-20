Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 8th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,794 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for about 5.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.88% of Primerica worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

