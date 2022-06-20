Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

