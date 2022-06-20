PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $6,111,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.