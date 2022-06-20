Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Up 18.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,673,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,434,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGM shares. Pi Financial downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$138.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.0814286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

