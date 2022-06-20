PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $186.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,551.02 or 1.00029834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.