Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $20.67. 550,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,722. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

