QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 798,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.