Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 9 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

NYSE:MKL traded up $20.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,282.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,232. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,375.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

