Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $59.66 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 7.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.41% of NVR worth $59,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $29.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,699.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,298.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4,891.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

