Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 3.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.06. 92,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,083. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

