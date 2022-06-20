Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$1.53 on Friday, reaching C$29.19. 564,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.03 and a twelve month high of C$33.59.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

