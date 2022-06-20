Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Cap of $93,188.35

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $93,188.35 and approximately $2,006.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00109710 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00966273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013583 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

