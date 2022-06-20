RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.67 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $691,663.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars.

