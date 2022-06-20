Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.71 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $80.71 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,452,914 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.