Raymond James Lowers CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

