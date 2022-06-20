RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,595. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average of $410.97. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

