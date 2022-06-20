RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

