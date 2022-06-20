RealFevr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $242,545.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $242,545.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

