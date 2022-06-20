renDOGE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,941.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $218,923.29 and approximately $2,941.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.01136154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00490336 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

