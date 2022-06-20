ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.57.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.55. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

