Reviewing GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC) & Its Competitors

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GlobeStar Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,137.48% GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors 2592 12277 38410 606 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 134.26%. Given GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlobeStar Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A -$9.80 million -0.20 GlobeStar Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.39

GlobeStar Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlobeStar Therapeutics. GlobeStar Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GlobeStar Therapeutics peers beat GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.