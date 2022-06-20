Reviewing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sentage alerts:

This table compares Sentage and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 2.46 $1.59 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.15 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sentage and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Sentage.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.