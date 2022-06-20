RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

RFG Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 13.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.59. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,609. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.31.

