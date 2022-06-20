RK Asset Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $24.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,000. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.29 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

